Pakistan vs India: fans find some humour as rain plays spoilsport yet again

After their first Asia Cup encounter in Pallekele was washed out, arch-rivals Pakistan and India faced each other again in a blockbuster Super 4 clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, only to see their match rain-delayed again. The match now moves to Monday, and is scheduled to start at 2:30pm PST.

After the last match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - the hosts - allocated a reserve day for the game on Monday.

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when the match was halted. The play will resume from the same point tomorrow with no overs lost.

Soon after play was halted, the trending hashtag INDvsPAK was filled with rain memes and posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), as cricket fans aired their frustration at organisers and general bad luck.

Here is a selection of what we found interesting:

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), unfortunately bore the brunt of the meme-lashing.

Fans were raving about cricketer Fakhar Zaman helping cover the pitch.

The start of the match began with mild ragging, as India set off to a fiery start. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl.

Is a South Asian meme-fest even complete without a desi-mom reference?

The clouds on match day…