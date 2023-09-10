BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Secretary Power Division to honour his commitments on electricity issues.

In a letter to Secretary Power, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, President KCCI, Tariq Yousuf referred to the visit of Secretary Power, to KKCI on August 2, 2023 during which both sides engaged in significant discussion resulting in mutual agreements on different matters.

Inflated power bills: KCCI supports today’s strike call

The President KCCI, in his letter has urged Secretary Power Division to start implementation on the agreed points which are as follows: (i) pending payment of Rs 7 billion against consumption of incremental units will be cleared at the earliest possible time and marginal cost of incremental unit will also be reviewed; (ii) during the winter season, marginal cost for incremental electricity consumption will be brought down to Rs 20 per unit so that maximum number of people could be encouraged to use electrical equipment instead of gas as the country is facing dire shortage of gas due to rapid depletion of gas reserves; (iii) all agreements with Independent Power Producers(IPPs) will be reviewed and it will be ensured that new agreements with IPPs will be finalized in such a manner which ensures minimum generation cost and lowest power tariff and; (iv) surcharge under Power Holding Limited (PHL) being recovered by KE which is purely due to the inefficiencies of Discos but KE consumers are also being compelled to pay, be reviewed to minimize impact on KE’s industrial and domestic consumers.

The KCCI maintains that the NEPRA launched CTBCM but the policy for wheeling charges has been finalized due to which CTBCM will not be able to achieve its objectives. Power Division should finalize wheeling charges policy as early as possible.

Governor Sindh during his recent visit to Islamabad also shared concerns of business community of Karachi with the caretaker Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra KCCI Rashid Mahmood Langrial Tariq Yousuf Electricity issues

Comments

1000 characters

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories