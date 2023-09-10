Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

ISLAMABAD: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Secretary Power Division to honour his commitments on electricity issues.

In a letter to Secretary Power, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, President KCCI, Tariq Yousuf referred to the visit of Secretary Power, to KKCI on August 2, 2023 during which both sides engaged in significant discussion resulting in mutual agreements on different matters.

Inflated power bills: KCCI supports today’s strike call

The President KCCI, in his letter has urged Secretary Power Division to start implementation on the agreed points which are as follows: (i) pending payment of Rs 7 billion against consumption of incremental units will be cleared at the earliest possible time and marginal cost of incremental unit will also be reviewed; (ii) during the winter season, marginal cost for incremental electricity consumption will be brought down to Rs 20 per unit so that maximum number of people could be encouraged to use electrical equipment instead of gas as the country is facing dire shortage of gas due to rapid depletion of gas reserves; (iii) all agreements with Independent Power Producers(IPPs) will be reviewed and it will be ensured that new agreements with IPPs will be finalized in such a manner which ensures minimum generation cost and lowest power tariff and; (iv) surcharge under Power Holding Limited (PHL) being recovered by KE which is purely due to the inefficiencies of Discos but KE consumers are also being compelled to pay, be reviewed to minimize impact on KE’s industrial and domestic consumers.

The KCCI maintains that the NEPRA launched CTBCM but the policy for wheeling charges has been finalized due to which CTBCM will not be able to achieve its objectives. Power Division should finalize wheeling charges policy as early as possible.

Governor Sindh during his recent visit to Islamabad also shared concerns of business community of Karachi with the caretaker Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali.

