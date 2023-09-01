BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Inflated power bills: KCCI supports today’s strike call

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

Karachi: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held a meeting against unaffordable electricity bills and decided to support the strike call given by small traders in the city for Friday.

The meeting was attended among others by Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Tariq Yusuf, Vice President Haris Agar, Javed Bilwani, AQ Khalil and Site Association President Riazuddin.

President KCCI Tariq Yusuf said a poor man cannot afford Rs 18000 on consumption of 200 units of electricity. “The situation is very bad, there is so much injustice. Workers are asking us for support to pay electricity bills,” he said.

Former President KCCI AQ Khalil said the country is into the clutches of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the government is saying that they cannot reduce electricity prices without the permission of the international lender.

“The government should abolish free electricity being provided to the elite and end its luxuries,” he added.

