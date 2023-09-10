BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Sep 10, 2023
World First Aid Day marked

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, “World First Aid Day” was marked here on Saturday with a resolve that efforts will continue to be made for ensuring safer communities by raising awareness about first aid.

On the directions of the Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer, the day was marked in all districts of Punjab to raise awareness about the critical importance of first aid knowledge and skills among the general public.

All District Emergency Officers (DEOs) were directed to observe World First Aid week from 4th to 9th September to raise public awareness and impart CPR and bleeding control training. The aim of this weeklong campaign was to train citizens as Life Savers so that we can have a “First Aider in every Home”.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, who is also the Founder of Rescue 1122 in Pakistan, which today is a model for South Asia, said that this year, now we need to give First Aid a digital turn as per the focus of the World First Aid Day 2023 theme “First Aid in the Digital World”.

Accordingly, Rescue 1122 has developed online training mobile APP named “Pak Life Saver” having basic videos and literature for basic first aid knowledge followed by online test and practical hands on training at the nearest Rescue Station.

Dr Rizwan Naseer further emphasised that the role of having a first aider in every Home as any Emergency Service like Rescue 1122 also requires 8-10 minutes to respond, during which in case of a cardiac arrest, brain damage starts after 4 minutes which can be prevented by immediate quality CPR by a trained first aider.

He further said that Rescue 1122 had saved countless lives by providing timely professional first aid to over 13 million victims of emergencies since 2004.

Dr Riwan Naseer appealed to the public, especially the youth, that they could become a part of the life-saving mission of Rescue 1122 by simply downloading Pak-Life-Saver App on their mobile, and start online CPR training and certification.

Then practice these essential skills at your nearest Rescue Station. He extended an invitation to the citizens, urging them to join hands with Rescue 1122 in saving lives and working together to build a safer society for all.

