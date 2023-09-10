Gold, silver prices down

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Saturday further declined on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices went down by Rs500 and Rs428 to Rs212000 per tola and Rs181756 per 10 grams, separately.

Silver lost Rs100 to Rs2550 per tola and Rs85.78 to Rs2186.21 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1919 per ounce and silver for $23 per ounce, traders said.

