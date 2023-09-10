Bilawal says economic situation deteriorating by the day

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the economic situation of the country is getting worse and as a result the people are worried.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, PPP Chairman while talking to the media in Badin said that disappointment is visible on the faces of the masses. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had improved the economy in just one year. The PPP will look after the country today,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto was accorded a rousing welcome on reaching Badin. A large number of people were also present.

The PPP leader has appealed to the nation to support the PPP to solve the problems facing Pakistan, as being the country with youth majority requires youth leadership to sail out from the political and economic quagmires.

He said that the only choice to solve and confront the problems and challenges of the country is the PPP. He said: I do not claim that I will solve all the problems overnight, but I can promise that if whenever PPP comes into power, it is a government of the people and when someone else comes to power, it is the government of the rich and elite.

Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan are told whenever any talks with the IMF are held that the time for the sacrifice has come. I think that now the people of Pakistan have the right to ask what Pakistan is doing for us, what the government of Pakistan is doing for the people instead of seeking mere sacrifices.

He pointed out that when a people-friendly government is formed, projects like Benazir Income Support Program and “Apni Zameen Apna Makan” are launched and the youth get employment. People have seen all the governments and now they do not want politics of division and hatred, they want solutions to their problems, he said.

In response to a question, the PPP Chairman said that a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party was held in Karachi, which was jointly chaired by him and Asif Ali Zardari. In that meeting, the legal experts of the party had told that according to the constitution, general elections should be held within 90 days.

He added that as far as political and constitutional matters and party policy are concerned, he is bound by the decisions of the party workers and the party’s CEC. We had decided in the last meeting of the CEC that the ECP would be contacted, and a delegation of the PPP met the ECP and we put our objections before them.

PPP Chairman said that if the prices of electricity, petrol and dollars are reduced and public problems are eliminated, then we and the people of Pakistan will have to pay for it. I think the current economic crisis, as serious as it is, can only be solved by elected representatives of the people. I think democracy is the solution to all the problems of Pakistan.

He said that there is no objection to caretaker government, but if it becomes the chair-takers from caretakers, then there will be objection.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the economic problems that Pakistan is currently facing are unprecedented. He urged all the political parties in the country to move beyond blaming, and find solutions to the problems.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman visited southern Sindh districts of Thatta, Sajawal and Badin on Saturday and condoled with the party leaders and MNAs over the death of their loved ones.