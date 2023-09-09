BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Romania finds fresh drone fragments at Ukraine border

AFP Published September 9, 2023

BUCHAREST: Romanian soldiers on Saturday found fragments of a drone "similar to those used by the Russian army" on the NATO member's territory across the border from Ukraine, the ministry of defence said.

Naval forces were combing the area of Plauru in Tulcea county based on information from local authorities of possible drone fragments.

Drone debris was already found in that area earlier this week, some kilometres away from Saturday's find.

"In the search, fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian army were discovered," a statement by the defence ministry said, adding the discovered elements would be picked up for analysis.

Russian defence ministry says two drones downed near border as Ukraine shells village

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he had discussed the fresh discovery with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg during a phone call.

"I strongly condemned this violation of our sovereign air space, which is a threat to Romanian citizens in the area," Iohannis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Romanian military will continue search operations, the ministry of defence added.

Stoltenberg confirmed on X he had spoken to Iohannis, saying there was "no indication of intent to hit #NATO, but the strikes are destabilising. I welcome the US decision to deploy more F-16s for NATO air policing. We stand in solidarity with Romania."

The country has also beefed up "measures to strengthen monitoring and airspace security" following repeated Russian attacks across the border on Danube ports and infrastructure.

Stoltenberg said Thursday there was no sign Russia had launched a deliberate attack on alliance member Romania.

Wednesday's revelation of the first discovery of possible drone debris came after Romania repeatedly rejected claims by Kyiv that Iranian-made Russian drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory during a strike on the Ukrainian port of Izmail on Sunday night.

Since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine last February, NATO has been focused on preventing the war from spilling over onto its territory.

NATO Ukraine border RUssia Ukraine war Romanian soldiers

Comments

1000 characters

Romania finds fresh drone fragments at Ukraine border

Morocco quake kills more than 1,000 people

Bilawal says Zardari's delimitation statement his personal view, insists on timely elections

Pakistan caretaker PM, world leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco quake

Apex committee of SIFC focuses on efforts to improve business, investment climate

PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

Imran Khan challenges Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendments in top court

ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

Babar Azam says advantage Pakistan ahead of India clash

China seeking private investment in major projects

Read more stories