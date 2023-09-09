BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Minahassa Peninsula in Indonesia’s Sulawesi region: GFZ

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2023 08:38pm

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Minahassa Peninsula on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.

The quake occurred 10 km (6.21 miles) below the earth’s surface, GFZ said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from Saturday’s quake.

Morocco quake kills more than 1,000 people

Indonesia’s geophyiscs agency said the shallow quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. A 7.5 magnitude quake that struck in the same area in 2018 triggered a tsunami that caused widespread damage and death.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.

