Month-long ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ starts, will feature 45 shows

The month-long ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, kicked off on Friday aiming to hold 45 shows over the course of the next month, stated information on the organiser’s website.

Seven international theatre groups from the United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Egypt are set to participate alongside 27 different theatre groups from across Pakistan, added the information.

President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah said the Arts Council has provided a platform enabling theater groups and artists from Pakistan and around the world to participate. His remarks came during a press conference held prior to the start of the festival.

Several artists and celebrities were in attendance at the launch including actors Jawed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari as well as veteran playwright Anwar Maqsood.

The ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, and Governor of Punjab, Balighur Rehman.

The red-carpet event was followed by two short plays by Salman Shahid, ‘Patriot’ and ‘Abdullah’.

The opening speeches by the dignitaries addressed the economic hardships faced by the country while still stressing for the importance of art to thrive in difficult times.

Performers through the course of the festival will participate in dramas, as well as talks and workshops on theatre.

American theatre group Uplift Physical Theatre will be performing ‘Through The Waves’ on the second day of the festival. The three-woman show will use the language of acrobatics, dance and movement to tell a story, according to reports.

Plays in English, Urdu, Sindhi and Punjabi will take center stage at the “first-of-a-kind” festival, added the organisers.