BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Month-long ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ starts, will feature 45 shows

BR Life & Style Published 09 Sep, 2023 04:11pm
President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah with director and actor Munawar Saeed and Sajid Hassan at the press conference in Karachi. Photo: Arts Council of Pakistan
President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah with director and actor Munawar Saeed and Sajid Hassan at the press conference in Karachi. Photo: Arts Council of Pakistan

The month-long ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, kicked off on Friday aiming to hold 45 shows over the course of the next month, stated information on the organiser’s website.

Seven international theatre groups from the United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Egypt are set to participate alongside 27 different theatre groups from across Pakistan, added the information.

President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah said the Arts Council has provided a platform enabling theater groups and artists from Pakistan and around the world to participate. His remarks came during a press conference held prior to the start of the festival.

Several artists and celebrities were in attendance at the launch including actors Jawed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari as well as veteran playwright Anwar Maqsood.

The ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, and Governor of Punjab, Balighur Rehman.

The red-carpet event was followed by two short plays by Salman Shahid, ‘Patriot’ and ‘Abdullah’.

The opening speeches by the dignitaries addressed the economic hardships faced by the country while still stressing for the importance of art to thrive in difficult times.

Performers through the course of the festival will participate in dramas, as well as talks and workshops on theatre.

American theatre group Uplift Physical Theatre will be performing ‘Through The Waves’ on the second day of the festival. The three-woman show will use the language of acrobatics, dance and movement to tell a story, according to reports.

Plays in English, Urdu, Sindhi and Punjabi will take center stage at the “first-of-a-kind” festival, added the organisers.

Arts Council of Pakistan Pakistan Theatre Festival

Comments

1000 characters

Month-long ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ starts, will feature 45 shows

Finance minister says govt to go for rollover of deposits

PIA says govt support ‘eases out’ financial woes, ‘restructuring also on track’

ECP obligated to hold elections as per Constitution: Zardari

Pakistan’s textile exports fall 6% year-on-year in August, clock in at $1.48bn: APTMA

Babar Azam says advantage Pakistan ahead of India clash

China seeking private investment in major projects

Modi uses ‘Bharat’ for G20 nameplate, not India, amid name-change row

Saudi’s MBS arrives in India for G20 summit

Pakistan pace star Shaheen Shah Afridi says ‘best yet to come’

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

Read more stories