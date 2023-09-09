BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 8, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Finance minister says govt to go for rollover of deposits

Read here for details.

  • Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains over 250 points as investors weigh rupee’s recovery

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker setup is ‘empowered’ to bring economic reforms: Solangi

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal Bhutto demands elections ‘according to constitution’

Read here for details.

  • Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Read here for details.

  • PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • FY23: Ismail Industries Limited reports profit of Rs5.89bn, 157% higher YoY

Read here for details.

  • Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices fall by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

Read here for details.

