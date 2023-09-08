BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

  • Topline Securities also sees PKR/USD in inter-bank market to be in range of Rs320-340 by June 2024
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 05:49pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) could increase the key policy rate by 200 basis points (bps) in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on September 14, said a brokerage house.

Topline Securities, in its report released on Friday, said it expects the SBP to raise the key policy rate by 200bps to 24%. The key policy rate already stands at a record high of 22%.

“We expect an increase of 200bps, taking the rate to 24% in the upcoming MPC meeting,” said Topline.

It said that since the last MPC, major developments have taken place.

“These include: (1) Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $809 million in July 2023 after four consecutive months of surplus, (2) local fuel (petrol & diesel) prices have increased by around 19%, (3) international oil prices in US$ have risen by 6%, and (4) rupee has fallen by 6% against the US dollar,” it said, adding that the factors are likely to be considered by in the upcoming MPC.

As per the survey conducted by Topline, 54% of participants expect interest rates to increase by 200bps, while 18% of participants see an increase of up to 100bps in the policy rate.

Moreover, 12% see interest rates increase by 150bps, and 10% expect a 300bps increase, while the remaining foresee no change.

“We also believe that the SBP may revise their inflation targets upward from the previous range of 20-22% for FY24,” said Topline.

Responding to a query on PKR/USD parity outlook in the inter-bank market by Jun-2024, Topline shared that 38% of the participants anticipate PKR/USD parity to range in Rs320-340 by June 2024.

Around 25% expect it to be around Rs340-360 while 21% expect it to be around Rs300-320. On other hand, 12% expect it to be below Rs300, while 5% expect it to be above Rs360.

“We also expect PKR/USD in interbank market to be in range of Rs320-340 by Jun-2024,” said Topline.

Oil prices SBP MPC interest rate Monetary Policy Committee topline securities Exchange rate current account deficit Key policy rate key interest rate SBP MPC MPC meeting

Comments

1000 characters

Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Pakistan’s cooking oil brand Soya Supreme plans IPO

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

Gold prices fall further by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

Read more stories