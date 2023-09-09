SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has deliberated various measures to be taken in short-, medium- and long-term to reap the envisaged dividends.

The 5th Apex Committee meeting of the SIFC was presided over by Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, on Friday, with a singular focus on improving the overall business and investment environment in the country being imperative for economic revival.

The meeting was attended by the chief of army staff, federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The concerned ministries presented their plans/roadmaps to overcome the macroeconomic challenges, governance-related impediments and voids in regulatory mechanisms in a bid to attract both foreign and domestic investment and stimulate economic growth.

The committee deliberated upon various measures to be taken in short, medium and long-term to reap the envisaged dividends. Various practical steps were approved by the prime minister that will be operationalised as soon as possible.

The prime minister asked the ministries to deliver optimal results irrespective of the time that is available with the interim government and emphasized laying a strong foundation for the future government.

