BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Support’ can be the same as ‘prop up’ in many cases

Anjum Ibrahim Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

“What is the difference between support and prop up?” “Depends on the context.” “You are not a politician and I didn’t expect you to tread that carefully.”

“Hey I am not treading carefully, just stating the obvious. In any language a word may have different meanings given different contexts. Support can be the same as prop up in many cases for example give support to, is the same as prop up someone physically challenged.”

“And what if it is someone materially challenged?”

“You mean poor? Well in that case you can support an individual by giving money or prop up which in this case can mean bolster his income.”

“And what if someone is mentally challenged?”

“As in insane or incompetent?”

“Incompetent.”

“And I assume this is in reference to an administration.”

“Yep.”

“Well in that case support by all subordinate entities maybe a constitutional requirement while propping up may require a tad more…a tad more…a tad more…”

“What happened, a cat got your tongue?”

“Not a cat more like a chameleon, or frog, or anteater, or…”

“These animals’ tongues are used to catch prey while a cat’s tongue just leaves you speechless.”

“But doesn’t it depend on the cat.”

“The cat family is kinda extensive – lion, tiger, leopard, puma, cheetah, cougar, jaguar…”

“Oh dear! You should really consider becoming a politician – inundating me with so much useless information…”

“There you go, I fully support what you have said but refuse to prop up your thesis.”

“I give up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Support’ can be the same as ‘prop up’ in many cases

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories