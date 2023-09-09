PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Support’ can be the same as ‘prop up’ in many cases

“What is the difference between support and prop up?” “Depends on the context.” “You are not a politician and I didn’t expect you to tread that carefully.”

“Hey I am not treading carefully, just stating the obvious. In any language a word may have different meanings given different contexts. Support can be the same as prop up in many cases for example give support to, is the same as prop up someone physically challenged.”

“And what if it is someone materially challenged?”

“You mean poor? Well in that case you can support an individual by giving money or prop up which in this case can mean bolster his income.”

“And what if someone is mentally challenged?”

“As in insane or incompetent?”

“Incompetent.”

“And I assume this is in reference to an administration.”

“Yep.”

“Well in that case support by all subordinate entities maybe a constitutional requirement while propping up may require a tad more…a tad more…a tad more…”

“What happened, a cat got your tongue?”

“Not a cat more like a chameleon, or frog, or anteater, or…”

“These animals’ tongues are used to catch prey while a cat’s tongue just leaves you speechless.”

“But doesn’t it depend on the cat.”

“The cat family is kinda extensive – lion, tiger, leopard, puma, cheetah, cougar, jaguar…”

“Oh dear! You should really consider becoming a politician – inundating me with so much useless information…”

“There you go, I fully support what you have said but refuse to prop up your thesis.”

“I give up.”

