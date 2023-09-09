‘Mafia system’ won’t be allowed to operate any longer: Tessori

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Friday said mafias and their system would not be allowed any more to operate in the province and stern action would be initiated against them.

This he said while addressing a press conference with the leaders of business community here at Governor House. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chairman Zubair Motiwala was also present on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh further said Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Muneer has decided to focus on ‘economic terrorism’ alongside combating terrorism on borders. “The COAS has reiterated that everyone should concentrate on reviving economy as it was essential for survival of the country,” Governor Sindh added.

He said the country needs all of us in these testing times. “Each and everyone should put Pakistan first at all costs,” he stressed.

Governor Sindh said he was thankful for the trust of business community and was trying to resolve their energy related problems.”I have held meetings with caretaker Prime Minister and caretaker Ministers for finance, energy and industries in Islamabad and conveyed them the recommendations of KCCI regarding their issues,” he added.

He said that power tariff was the main issue of business community and it was discussed in details with the concerned authorities in Islamabad, he added.

Governor Sindh that all three concerned federal caretaker ministers would be visiting Karachi in the coming week and would hold detailed discussions on the issues of business community.” I would also be visiting Islamabad again on coming Monday to follow up the decisions made after the consultation”, he further said.

He said that Karachi has been neglected during past decades and it was the time to resolve all issues of financial hub of the country,.”If Karachi progresses the country would progress,” he observed.

Replying to a question about US dollar, Governor Sindh said that its exchange rate has been decreased in past 4 days and in coming days it would further come down to around Rs. 300.”PIA and other state owned entities would be privatized as they are constantly operating in deficit,” he added.

Replying to another question about IT courses and his other initiatives, Governor Sindh that Bell of Hope and IT courses would continue as it would be impossible to end these public welfare initiatives, after him. “The classes for IT courses would soon commence,” he said.

Later, Governor Sindh along with businessmen delegation and media visited the site for IT course classes.

