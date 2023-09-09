PIEDMC approves granting special zone enterprise status to 20 companies

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Ali Moazzam Syed chaired the meeting of Punjab Special Economic Zone Committee.

The meeting approved granting special zone enterprise status to 20 companies acquiring industrial plots in the Quaid e Azam Business Park and Vehari Industrial Estates.

These include Switzern Technik, Rafaq COS-Ceuticals, Haji Nawab din & Sons, Gallant Steel Industries, Remington Realities, Masood Fabrics, Muhammad Sharif & Sons manufacturers, Selmore Pharmaceuticals, NNM Synthetic Solution, Z star Shoes, Mian Brothers polypropylene, ISAZ Chemical Industries, Flosun pvt ltd, ATC cables and plastic Industries, BIO star chemicals, Paragon BIO Tech Chemicals, Ahmad Kamal Paper Industries, Schiwo Pakistan, Aims AG pvt ltd.

By these approvals collective investment of more than 11000 million will come and thousands of new jobs will be provided. Secretary Committee Amna Faisal Shah, DG PBIT Dr Sohail Saleem, Manager SEZ BOI Col Shakeel and concerned officers of district administrations were also present.

