KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 08, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
180,644,952 115,513,179 6,533,153,900 3,919,084,127
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 842,957,592 (426,633,837) 416,323,755
Local Individuals 4,997,240,601 (4,994,281,602) 2,958,999
Local Corporates 2,035,305,660 (2,454,588,414) (419,282,754)
===============================================================================
Comments