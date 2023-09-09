BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. #       2-Sep-23     9-Sep-23                                    9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #          3-Sep-23     9-Sep-23                                    9-Sep-23
Faysal Bank Limited                  7-Sep-23     9-Sep-23     10% (i)        5-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #         5-Sep-23     11-Sep-23                                  11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. #    5-Sep-23     11-Sep-23                                  11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited                7-Sep-23     11-Sep-23    45% (i)        5-Sep-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      8-Sep-23     11-Sep-23    720% (i)       6-Sep-23
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd    8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23    40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited    8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23    17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Pakistan International Container 
Terminal Limited                     8-Sep-23     12-Sep-23    200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                   12-Sep-23    12-Sep-23    12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.         6-Sep-23     13-Sep-23    NIL                           13-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited              12-Sep-23    13-Sep-23    40% (iv)       8-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.           12-Sep-23    13-Sep-23    15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited           13-Sep-23    13-Sep-23    15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance Limited        13-Sep-23    13-Sep-23    15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Limited)       8-Sep-23     15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans 
Limited                              13-Sep-23    15-Sep-23    35% (i)        11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power Company 
Limited)                             11-Sep-23    17-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                    12-Sep-23    18-Sep-23                                  18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited #                            12-Sep-23    19-Sep-23                                  19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #                 15-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                  22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                            16-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                  22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited           15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23    35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **         17-Sep-23    23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)      11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited         18-Sep-23    25-Sep-23    NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited                 16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.            19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited         19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited        20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                 20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    NIL                           26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited       20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                   20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23    20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)         20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited          20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23    290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.               20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23    NIL                           27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.        20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23    20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #           21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23                                  27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)         22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited                15-Sep-23    29-Sep-23    100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd     22-Sep-23    29-Sep-23    50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment Bank 
Limited                              23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23    NIL                           30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd     25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23     NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.             26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23     15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                 3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23     125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited             3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23     150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited           3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23     600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                    6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23    20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
MAC PAC Films Limited                10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23    15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited         10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23    NIL                           16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                              10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23    NIL                           17-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                 12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23    NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited           12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23    30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                              13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23    NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.            13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23    NIL                           19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited       16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23    60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                  16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23    5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited               16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23    NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                              16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23    55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited          17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23    NIL                           23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited            17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23    NIL                           23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited              17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23    5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited             17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23    20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited       18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23    50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited        18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23    30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                    19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                 19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                              19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company 
Limited                              19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    NIL                           26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited          20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.        20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied Products 
Limited                              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    NIL                           26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23    10% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited             20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23    88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited          20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23    NIL                           27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited               19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23    NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

