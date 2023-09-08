BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log best week in over two months as energy cos gain

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 05:19pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to a six-week high on Friday, led by gains in energy stocks, to log their best week in over two months, diverging from muted global markets.

The Nifty 50 index ended up 0.47% at 19,819.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 66,599.

The benchmarks recorded their second straight week of gains and posted their best week since the week ending June 30, gaining nearly 2%, each.

Stocks stabilised after a near week of easing, with the MSCI All Country stock index flat.

“We feel selective buying across sectors is fuelling the prevailing positivity across the board, with all sectors contributing on a rotational basis,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for technical research at Religare Broking.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes recovered around 3% from the near two-month lows hit late August after data showed that India’s first-quarter GDP grew at 7.8%, the fastest in a year.

Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run and yet again outperformed the benchmark indexes, rising 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

They are up 32% and 30%, respectively, so far this year, outperforming the 9% gains in blue-chip indexes.

Energy companies and public sector enterprises were top gainers, rising 1.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

The indexes have risen 3.4% and 4.5%, so far this week, driven by a rally in power stocks on a sudden surge in power demand in the country. Coal India saw its best week, jumping 19%.

India’s banking stocks rose after the country’s central bank said it would discontinue maintenance of the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) by Oct. 7.

The country’s Railway group stocks also jumped 7%-9% on a report of possible deal talks with Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares log best week in over two months as energy cos gain

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Pakistan’s cooking oil brand Soya Supreme plans IPO

Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

Gold prices fall further by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

Read more stories