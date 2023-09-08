BAFL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.59%)
BIPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PPL 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.89%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
SSGC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
TRG 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 16,202 Increased By 105.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,879 Increased By 121.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 40.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slip as strong US data sparks rate-hike fears

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 10:12am

Australian shares inched lower on Friday, extending losses for a fourth session, as strong US economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would deliver another rate hike to control sticky inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.1% at 7,161.00, as of 0026 GMT, declining 1.8% so far in the week.

Data released overnight showed that the number of jobless claims in the United States fell unexpectedly last week to the lowest level since February, indicating that the country’s jobs market was still very tight and the economy was resilient.

Meanwhile, data out of China showed another monthly decline in imports and exports, albeit less steep than expected, weighing heavily on regional commodity stocks.

In Sydney, energy stocks slumped almost 1%, hitting the week’s lowest level, after oil prices fell overnight on signs of weaker demand in the coming months.

Woodside Energy fell 1.3%, while Santos dropped 0.4%. Miners declined 0.8%, extending falls to a fourth session.

The sub-index has fallen 2.9% so far in the week.

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday following gains earlier this week, as weak China trade data weighed on investor sentiment.

Rio Tinto and BHP Group lost 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively, on Friday.

Gold stocks rose 0.5% after a three-day slide and were the only gainers on the benchmark.

Newcrest Mining advanced 0.6%, while Northern Star Resources rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Telstra Group said it was bidding for cloud consulting company Versent, confirming a report by the Australian Financial Review.

Shares of the country’s biggest telecom firm fell 0.1%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,396.81 and was on track for a sixth straight session of losses.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares slip as strong US data sparks rate-hike fears

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories