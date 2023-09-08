BAFL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.59%)
BIPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PPL 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.89%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
SSGC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
TRG 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 16,202 Increased By 105.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,879 Increased By 121.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 40.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final after protesters disrupt match

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:37am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: American Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 7-5 to reach her first US Open final on Thursday after the match was halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, who had beaten Muchova in the Cincinnati final last month to claim the biggest title of her career, fed off the energy of the home crowd to get past the Czech once again.

“Some of those points, it was so loud and I don’t know if my ears are going to be okay,” Gauff said. “I grew up watching this tournament so much so it means a lot to me to be in the final. A lot to celebrate but the job is not done.”

Gauff, the sixth seed, will next face the winner of the other semi-final between compatriot Madison Keys and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The match was delayed by roughly 50 minutes early in the second set due to a protest by four spectators. The USTA said three of the four were escorted out of the stadium without incident but a fourth “affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl”.

Gauff swept the first three games of the opening set and broke her opponent again in the sixth.

Muchova, this year’s Roland Garros runner-up, capitalized on some mistakes by the 19-year-old and broke straight back in the seventh, raising her level from there to break Gauff again in the ninth.

The Czech’s good work went to waste, however, as she committed a trio of unforced errors in the 10th game, allowing Gauff to break to love and take the set.

After a routine hold by Gauff to open the second set, shouts were heard from high up in the stands and both players sat on their benches as security staff members quickly moved to quell the disruption.

As the delay stretched on both players left the court as police officers surrounded the remaining protester before removing him from the venue with his hands behind his back.

After the players returned they warmed up again on court before resuming play, neither appearing rattled by the incident.

Muchova double-faulted to help Gauff break in the eighth game but saved match point in the next game before breaking the American’s serve to keep the match going.

Muchova saved four more match points in the 12th game but Gauff would not be denied, surviving a 40-shot rally on the penultimate point with a forehand winner before cheering with delight as her opponent sent a backhand past the baseline on the sixth match point.

Muchova gave credit to her opponent but told reporters that she was disappointed in the quality of her own play on Thursday.

“I was not feeling it from the start until the end,” she said. “I’m pretty sad about the outcome, that I didn’t put the best out of me on the court. Yeah, just kind of sad about the performance.”

US Open Karolina Muchova US Open final

Comments

1000 characters

Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final after protesters disrupt match

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories