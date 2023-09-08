Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Thursday stated the country’s tax system is being digitised as part of the government’s tax reforms.

While talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) which met him here, the caretaker premier added that improvement of the country’s economy is not possible without increasing tax collection.

He said solving the problems of the business community is one of the top priorities of the government. A report should be submitted soon regarding expanding the scope of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) point of sales (PoS).

He further stated that despite the current economic conditions of the country, the business community is playing an important role in the development of the country’s economy as well as providing employment opportunities.

An operation has been started across the country, especially in the border areas, to prevent smuggling, said the caretaker prime minister, adding that with regard to the prevention of smuggling, crackdowns have been carried out during the last 48 years, and positive results are being received. He said that consultations are ongoing regarding the promotion of trade with neighbouring countries.

The caretaker premier added that the country’s economy will be further stabilised by restoring the confidence of traders, industrialists and investors.

The process of reforms in the electricity sector is going on rapidly, effective action will be taken against the electricity thieves, said the premier adding that consultation with all stakeholders is necessary to solve the country’s problems.

He directed the Ministry of Commerce to ensure regular suggestions and consultations with the Chambers across the country and the performance of commercial attachés posted in Pakistani embassies should be improved.

The business community informed the prime minister about their problems and presented their suggestions for their solution. The prime minister welcomed the suggestions of the delegation and assured solutions to their problems.

The caretaker prime minister also directed that the CDA system should be improved and the business community should be made a part of the consultation process and it should digitize all facilities provided to citizens and land records.

The meeting was attended by secretary commerce, secretary industry, chairman FBR, chairman CDA, and related senior officials.

