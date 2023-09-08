BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on weak China outlook

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged down on Thursday as an uncertain outlook for demand from China overshadowed the latest US government weekly report showing strong demand for crude.

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.41 a barrel by 11:33 a.m. EDT (1533 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2% to $87.36.

US crude oil stockpiles drew down by 6.3 million barrels last week, falling for a fourth consecutive week and down over 6% in the last month, as refineries run at high rates to keep up with global energy demand, Energy Information Administration data showed.

“We’re taking a pause in the rally we’ve been having in West Texas Intermediate,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates. “The EIA report that just came out is supportive.” Both benchmarks briefly erased their losses following the release of the weekly EIA report but then quickly retreated back into negative territory.

Prices had spiked earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top two oil exporters, extended voluntary supply cuts to the year-end. These were on top of the April cuts agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Market participants also digested mixed data from China. Overall exports fell 8.8% in August year on year and imports contracted 7.3%. But crude imports surged 30.9%.

“The wind has been taken out of the bulls’ sail overnight by rising Chinese product exports last month albeit crude oil imports rose,” PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga said. Concerns about rising oil output from Iran and Venezuela, which could balance out a portion on cuts from Saudi and Russia, kept a lid on the market as well.

OPEC+ Oil prices US government Oil US crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips on weak China outlook

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories