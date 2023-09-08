BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Growing Afghan belligerence against Pakistan

Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

That this time the Taliban rulers in Kabul have gone too far is a valid statement without any exaggeration as they have been found to have facilitated hundreds of militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to launch a cross-border attack from Afghanistan into Kalash area of Chitral district in Pakistan. Not only have our valiant troops repelled their attack successfully, they sent at least of TTP terrorists to hell.

Look at the sheer audacity of the TTP’s plan, which seems to have been conceived and firmed up with active participation of Taliban 2.0. in the Afghan capital. The events that have preceded the closure of Torkham border also show Taliban government’s growing hostility towards Pakistan.

The question why the Afghan government has been demonstrating unprecedented belligerence against Pakistan in recent months seems to have no clear answer at this point in time.

In my view, one of the reasons could be the fact that Islamabad is still struggling to shape up a firm policy on Afghanistan and the challenges presented by its rulers since their return to power following the abrupt exit of the US-led NATO troops from this landlocked country two years ago, marking the end of the 2001-2021 invasion.

Hence the need for devising or articulating a thought through policy on Afghanistan and implementing it immediately. That the rulers in Afghanistan are providing TTP terrorists succor and shelter on their soil is a grim reality from Pakistan’s standpoint.

Prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a Pashtoon from Balochistan, is required to work harder in view of the fact that the TTP and their facilitators are harming peace through their murderous raids inside Pakistan day in, day out.

His government must act decisively against the TTP and the Afghan rulers simultaneously after taking the global community into confidence, given the fact that the current situation brooks no complacency.

Najibullah Ghilzai (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TTP NATO Taliban Torkham border Taliban government Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Growing Afghan belligerence against Pakistan

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories