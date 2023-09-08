Growing Afghan belligerence against Pakistan

That this time the Taliban rulers in Kabul have gone too far is a valid statement without any exaggeration as they have been found to have facilitated hundreds of militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to launch a cross-border attack from Afghanistan into Kalash area of Chitral district in Pakistan. Not only have our valiant troops repelled their attack successfully, they sent at least of TTP terrorists to hell.

Look at the sheer audacity of the TTP’s plan, which seems to have been conceived and firmed up with active participation of Taliban 2.0. in the Afghan capital. The events that have preceded the closure of Torkham border also show Taliban government’s growing hostility towards Pakistan.

The question why the Afghan government has been demonstrating unprecedented belligerence against Pakistan in recent months seems to have no clear answer at this point in time.

In my view, one of the reasons could be the fact that Islamabad is still struggling to shape up a firm policy on Afghanistan and the challenges presented by its rulers since their return to power following the abrupt exit of the US-led NATO troops from this landlocked country two years ago, marking the end of the 2001-2021 invasion.

Hence the need for devising or articulating a thought through policy on Afghanistan and implementing it immediately. That the rulers in Afghanistan are providing TTP terrorists succor and shelter on their soil is a grim reality from Pakistan’s standpoint.

Prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a Pashtoon from Balochistan, is required to work harder in view of the fact that the TTP and their facilitators are harming peace through their murderous raids inside Pakistan day in, day out.

His government must act decisively against the TTP and the Afghan rulers simultaneously after taking the global community into confidence, given the fact that the current situation brooks no complacency.

Najibullah Ghilzai (Peshawar)

