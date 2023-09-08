NHA body stresses focusing, undertaking new schemes

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Council–the supreme body of the National Highways Authority (NHA), stressed focusing and undertaking new schemes to increase revenue.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar presided over the 44th meeting of the National Highway Council here on Thursday.

Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retired) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and high ups from the Finance Division, Planning and Development Division, Highway Construction Expert, Financial Professional and the senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and National Highways Authority participated.

Tarar stressed to focus on undertaking new various schemes to increase the revenue level of the authority at large. He also directed to launch a comprehensive media campaign for the implementation of hiked violation fines on motorways and national highways across the country.

He further said pace of work on the construction of residential apartments for the NHA employees be geared up. He desired to further improve the maintenance affairs of motorways and national highways and that maximum travelling and civic amenities on service and rest areas be ensured for ease of the travelers.

Tarar emphasized upon beautification of motorways loops that will ultimately improve environmental conditions and this will be a practical step forward towards achieving an environmentally-friendly roads network in the country.

The Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highways Authority Captain (retired), Muhammad Khurram Agha, also gave a detailed briefing regarding the functioning, scope, financial and administrative affairs of the NHA.

