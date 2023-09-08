Minister visits JI chief at Mansoorah

LAHORE: Federal Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday called on Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq at Mansoorah.

They discussed the current political and economic situation as well as other matters of mutual interests.

Later talking to the media, Haq expressed deep concern regarding the escalating incidents of kidnappings for ransom targeting members of the Hindu communities in Sindh. He urged the government to take decisive action and ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and all minority groups across the nation. He emphasized that the primary responsibility of the caretaker government lay in cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan to facilitate the conduct of free and fair elections.

Haq said the caretaker government continued the policies of the PDM and the PPP government without delivering any relief to the masses. He argued that instead of safeguarding the interests of the IMF, the caretaker administration should focus on controlling inflation. He further pointed out that the JI had initiated a protest movement against the rising power tariffs and overall inflation, vowing to persist until the people received relief. He asserted that the caretakers lacked authority over the increasing electricity tariffs and lamented that the prices of essential goods were beyond the means of the common man. He attributed the inflation, unemployment, and economic downturn to the previous government's actions.

In a subsequent address at the Khatme Nabowat Conference, Haq made a solemn commitment to safeguard the tenets of aqeeda Khatme Nabowat. He highlighted the issue of Islamophobia as a significant challenge faced by Western governments, which had failed to adequately address attacks on Muslims and their faith. He stressed the responsibility of Muslim world leaders to represent the sentiments of the Ummah and to advocate for the United Nations and Western governments to enact legislation for the protection of religious beliefs. He underscored that the JI was dedicated to the transformation of Pakistan into an Islamic state capable of representing the Muslim Ummah on the global stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023