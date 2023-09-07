BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Gulf bourses end mixed; Saudi posts biggest weekly loss in a month

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 07:33pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday on worries that stubborn U.S. inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer, with the Saudi index posting its biggest weekly loss since early August.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services.

The International Monetary Fund expects GDP growth in Saudi Arabia to slow further from the current 1.9% forecast to reflect the latest extension of oil production cuts, an agency official said, even as non-oil growth is seen remaining strong.

On the flip side, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) finished 1% higher, a day after declining 2.2%. Spain is analysing STC’s purchase of a 9.9% stake in Telefonica to ensure that its strategic interests are upheld, signalling a potential hurdle.

The Saudi index posted a weekly loss of 2.4%.

Gulf markets end lower amid volatile oil prices; Egypt gains

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.5%, ending three sessions of losses, led by a 5% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems.

In Qatar, the benchmark advanced 1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar, which gained 3%.

The Qatari stock market stabilized to a certain extent after recording losses during the last few weeks, returning to the lower end of this year’s range, said Khaldoun Hilal, chief executive officer at KAMA Capital.

“However, it could remain exposed to the volatility in natural gas prices.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.8% higher.

Headline inflation in Egypt is expected to surge to a new record high in August after having broken records in both June and July, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, with tobacco, culture and recreation prices increasing.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     lost 0.7% to 11,216
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.5% to 9,660
 DUBAI            added 0.5% to 4,059
 QATAR            gained 1% to 10,238
 EGYPT            up 0.8% to 19,376
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.1% to 1,942
 OMAN             lost 0.7% to 4,690
 KUWAIT           was up 0.7% to 7,691
======================================
