BAFL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.6%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.2%)
FABL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HBL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
OGDC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.37%)
PPL 69.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
SSGC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,580 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.13%)
BR30 16,133 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,767 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,197 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
European stocks fall for seventh day as global mood sours

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 01:48pm

European shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, on track for their longest losing streak in more than five years, weighed down by twin concerns of a slowing European economy and elevated US interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% by 0714 GMT, hitting a one-week low.

The seven-day losing streak for the index was last seen in February 2018.

Rate-sensitive tech shares dropped nearly 1% as US Treasury yields surged after stronger-than-expected services sector data on Wednesday fuelled concerns that sticky inflation meant interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve are due later this month.

In fresh evidence of slowing momentum in Europe’s largest economy, data showed German industrial production fell by slightly more than expected in July.

A bright spot, shares of Direct Line Insurance Group surged 14.1% after the British motor and home insurer forecast better operating profit in 2024.

