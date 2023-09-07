BAFL 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.68%)
IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

BR Web Desk Published 07 Sep, 2023 12:14pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) indicted on Thursday Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon for contempt of court over the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Shehryar Afridi, Aaj News reported.

Justice Babar Sattar took up the case today during which Memon and SSP Operations Jameel Zafar submitted replies while advocate general Islamabad offered an unconditional apology.

On August 16, the high court allowed Afridi and PTI leader Shandana Gulzar to go home, suspending the 3-Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) orders issued against both.

However, the court barred them from going outside the capital’s limits, while also asking them to refrain from issuing statements on mainstream and social media till the case was going on.

The court also said it will indict city Memon and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) for contempt of court.

A show cause notice was issued to to the SHO of Margalla Police Station, Islamabad, the DPO, City Zone, Islamabad, SSP (Operations), Islamabad, and the District Magistrate for criminal contempt of court for abuse of authority to obstruct dispensation of justice and cause diversion to the course of justice.

Background on arrests

On May 30, Afridi was arrested from outside Adiala Jail shortly after his release under 3-MPO. The PTI leader was arrested by Rawalpindi Police under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance 1960, which enables the government to arrest persons “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety”.

He was initially arrested after protests that transformed into violence following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Despite the IHC overruling his detention orders on June 6, Afridi was being kept in a death cell at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, following which the IHC warned the capital police officials of contempt proceedings.

