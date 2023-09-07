Caretaker govt won’t introduce any law beyond its mandate: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that the present government would not introduce any law or rule which was beyond its mandate.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali and Secretary Energy Rashid Mehmood Langrial he said the caretaker regime would not take any step which was above its the constitutional mandate as caretaker dispensation.

Murtaza Solangi said that electricity theft was the most important factor among the factors of increased electricity tariff in Pakistan. He said that electricity theft worth Rs 589 billion was recorded in Pakistan every year.

He said that far reaching reforms in energy sector were needed at the moment.

The minister for information said that today’s press conference was about the power theft related issue and more media briefings would be held about other factors behind inflated power sector bills. He said that the government would also brief the media about the steps to be taken to provide relief to electricity consumers in the coming days.

To a question he clarified that no minister was availing the facility of free electricity in the country.

Principal Information Officer and Managing Director APP Muhammad Asim Khichi was also present during the press conference.