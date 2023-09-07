Persisting uncertainties push rate down further on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 800 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,500 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 19,700 to Rs 20,200 per maund, 2200 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 19,800 to Rs 20,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 19,70o to Rs 20,100 per maund, 400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,100 per maund, 2400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 2800 bales of Shehdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,300 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 300 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 20,300 to Rs 20,600 per maund, 400 bales of Tounsa Shareef, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 20,500 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,400 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hasil pur were sold were sold in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,300 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 20,300 to Rs 20,400 per maund and 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 20,600 per maund.

