BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Wall St slides as services data stokes inflation worries

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

NEW YORK: Wall Street fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns of sticky inflation and interest rates staying higher for longer, while a drop in shares of Apple further weighed down the indexes.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month against expectations of 52.5, while a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased. Traders’ bets for a pause in interest rate hikes in the central bank’s September meeting stood at 91%, with bets on a pause in November slipping to 46.8% from nearly 57% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

“Everybody has been kind of getting in the camp that we’re done with rate hikes but when you see something like that (stronger-than-expected economic data), they do get a little nervous,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

“Every Fed governor comes out and says they look for the data and that data point today is definitely something that’s a little bit more inflationary.”

Boston Fed President Susan Collins stressed on the need for the central bank to “proceed carefully” as it takes its next monetary policy steps. Apple was the biggest drag across the three major indexes, down 3.0% after a report said China had banned officials at central government agencies from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 194.34 points, or 0.56%, at 34,447.63, the S&P 500 was down 35.48 points, or 0.79%, at 4,461.35, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 147.96 points, or 1.06%, at 13,872.99.

Lockheed Martin dropped 4.0% after the US weapons maker trimmed the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 119 new lows.

