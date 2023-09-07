KP caretaker cabinet approves minimum wage for laborers to Rs32,000

PESHAWAR: The 10th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Provincial Cabinet, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, convened at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The caretaker ministers, advisors, special assistants, the chief secretary, and other senior officials attended to deliberate on a diverse agenda comprising 10 vital points.

Among the agenda items, the Department of Labour, Health, and Relief featured prominently, with two points each dedicated to these critical areas. Additionally, the agenda encompassed matters pertaining to Auqaf, Local Government, Agriculture, and the Population Welfare Department.

The Cabinet accorded approval for raising the minimum wage for laborers in the province from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000. This decision, initially endorsed on June 20, 2023, mandated an increase in the monthly wages for public sector daily wage workers. The Labor Department presented this recommendation, as advised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minimum Wages Board under Section 4(1) of the Minimum Wages Act 2013, which received the Cabinet's endorsement.

The Cabinet also deliberated on additional grant-in-aid for schools under the Workers' Children Education Board. These schools employ 93 teaching and administrative staff, and the Cabinet recognized the need for supplementary financial support to cover expenses related to salaries, book purchases, uniforms, and stipends for the year 2022-23.

Consequently, additional grant-in-aid was approved to alleviate financial constraints in this regard.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of three kanals of land owned by the Health Department in Dir Lower to the Emergency Rescue Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This transfer will enable the establishment of a Rescue 1122 station in Adanzai Tehsil of Dir Lower District, enhancing disaster and emergency response capabilities in the region.

In a bid to expedite compensation disbursement for damages to land, property, and buildings in Miran Shah Bazar, the Cabinet approved a supplementary grant under the ongoing AIP project. This move aims to support affected property owners in North Waziristan district.

The Cabinet granted approval for providing health professional allowances to doctors working in the Population Welfare Department, aligning their compensation structure with that of doctors in the Department of Health. The Cabinet gave initial approval for selected amendments to the Local Government Act 2023, signifying the government's commitment to improve and streamline local governance. In principle, the Cabinet endorsed the establishment of a food security support project aimed at promoting agricultural development within the province.

