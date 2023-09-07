IHC bars arrest orders under MPO till further orders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, barred the district magistrate Islamabad from issuing arrest orders under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) till further orders.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar issued the directions, while hearing two separate petitions moved by Shehryar Afridi and Sabahat Gulzar, mother of Shandana Gulzar through their counsel Sher Afzal Khan Marwat advocate, challenging their arrest under MPO.

The IHC bench also issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) seeking his assistance in the matter.

During the hearing, Justice Sattar asked under what law the deputy commissioner had been issuing orders under MPO as district magistrate. The court noted that only a notification of 1965 had been produced in this connection. He added that how the affairs of federal capital were being run.

In response to a query of the court, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Memon said that every officer was used to be given notification at time of his appointment as deputy commissioner. The court questioned how an old law of 60s could be applied in the federal capital.

Later, the court stopped the deputy commissioner from issuing orders under MPO till further orders and also sought assistance from AGP in the matter. The court also appointed Salahuddin advocate and Waqar Rana advocate as amicus curiae in the case.

The court also extended its stay order against the arrest of petitioners in any other case.

