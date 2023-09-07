IG Punjab pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid a tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs on September 06, Pakistan Defence Day.

He visited the Pakistan Army Martyrs Memorial in Lahore. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamiana was also with him. IG Punjab met the officers and officials of Pakistan Army and paid a tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. He placed the hand of compassion on the heads of the children of the martyrs, expressed solidarity with the families. Usman Anwar saluted the endless services of Pakistan Army in the country’s security and survival.

IG said that the Punjab Police stands by Pakistan Army to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the country and no sacrifice will be spared to crush the ambitions of terrorists, extremists and other anti-national elements. He said that there is no example of sacrifice like Pakistan Army sacrifice for national survival and security. He further said that on this day (September 6, 1965), the Pakistan Army destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy. Punjab Police will always stay engaged with the Pakistan Army to defend the internal, external and ideological borders of the country.

He said that Defence Day is a day to renew the pledge to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Pakistan is the fortress of Islam and God willing it will always be. IG Punjab also said that enemy countries through social media have attacked our ideological borders. We have to defend and educate our new generation moral, religious and social values in the fifth generation war.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that the Punjab Police has is protecting the country’s the internal borders and citizens, sacrificing their precious lives for security. Punjab Police officers and officials have played role of a vanguard in the war against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar continues to take steps for the heritage of police martyrs and the health and welfare of the force; in continuation of this, the department has bought and provided a house to the family of another martyred officer.

According to details, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar provided a new house to the family of Shaheed Constable Shahid Arshad Ali of Lahore Police. Shaheed Constable Shahid Arshad Ali’s heirs have bought a house worth Rs1.35 crore in a private housing society.

Further more, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also released funds of 21 lakh and 50 thousand rupees for the treatment of five Ghazi personnel. 10 lakh rupees were released to Constable Muhammad Iqbal for medical treatment; 5 lakh rupees were given to injured Constable Mohsin Yousaf of Dolphin Force Lahore; 3 lakh rupees each were given to Head Constable Muhammad Rashid and Constable Muhammad Ehsan Elahi; and the injured Constable Muhammad Irfan of Dolphin Lahore was given 50 thousand rupees for treatment.

IG Punjab ordered to speed up the measures for the best treatment of Ghazi officers and personnel. He said Ghazi officers and officials are valuable assets of the department who were injured in encounters with dacoits and criminal elements during duty; their best welfare and early rehabilitation are the first priorities.

IG Punjab released the funds mentioned after the approval of the Compensation Award Committee of the Welfare Branch. In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, senior officers participated, reviewed the applications received from various districts and units, and sent recommendations to the IG Punjab for the release of funds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023