US envoy applauds CBD Punjab’s development efforts

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: US Ambassador Donald A. Blome, accompanied by a delegation from the US Consulate, paid a visit to CBD Punjab to acknowledge and commend the authority’s forward-looking approach in promoting economic growth and collaboration.

The delegation, led by Ambassador Blome, included Ms. Kristin Hawkins newly appointed Consul General in Lahore along with the team members from the Economic, Public Diplomacy & Management Office, said a statement issued by the CBD here on Wednesday.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Blome. The guests were introduced to key figures, including the Chairman Board CBD Punjab, Fazeel Asif Jah COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Executive Director Commercial Mohammed Omer, and teams from Business Development, Architecture, Project Management, and Human Resources & Commercial.

In productive discussions facilitated by representatives from the US Consulate, both sides underscored the pivotal role of women in driving societal and economic progress. These dialogues delved into initiatives, policies, and practices fostering women's advancement, aiming to exchange insights for an inclusive society.

Ambassador Blome applauded CBD Punjab's strides in women's leadership, recognizing the platform it provides for women to showcase their talents. An insightful presentation highlighted CBD Punjab's diverse projects, impressing the Ambassador. The presentation showcased the authority's visionary initiatives that bolster infrastructure and economic growth in Punjab. Ambassador Blome commended the Authority's dedication to these goals.

CEO Imran Amin said, "Ambassador Blome's recognition of our commitment to making Punjab an economic excellence hub is very encouraging. His visit strengthens our pursuit of sustainable economic growth. We appreciate his acknowledgement as we transform our vision into reality."

During their visit, the US Ambassador and his delegation toured the CBD Punjab project site, witnessing tangible progress. This visit signifies escalating bilateral cooperation and highlights potential business avenues and investments between the two regions.

