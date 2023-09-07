BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Adamjee Ins.                           3,844,000         27.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,844,000         27.85
MRA Securities               Aisha Steel Mill                           3,000          6.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,000          6.25
MRA Securities               Amreli Steels                            150,000         20.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 150,000         20.40
MRA Securities               D.G.K.Cement                              35,000         44.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  35,000         44.15
FDM Capital                  Engro Powergen                             3,000         21.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,000         21.25
MRA Securities               Kot Addu Power                            65,000         23.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  65,000         23.85
AKD Sec.                     Maple Leaf                                 5,000         28.25
Topline Securities                                                     23,125         29.03
MRA Securities                                                         75,000         28.63
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 103,125         28.70
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                             127,000        540.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 127,000        540.00
MRA Securities               Oil & Gas Dev                              1,199         93.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,199         93.00
Topline Securities           OLP Financial                            100,000         19.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000         19.00
Surmawala Sec.               P.S.O.                                       100        113.40
MRA Securities                                                         50,000        113.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,100        113.99
MRA Securities               Pak Petroleum                             25,000         68.64
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         68.64
Sherman Sec                  Symmetry Group Ltd.                      350,000          4.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 350,000          4.30
Growth Sec.                  TRG Pak Ltd                              500,000         90.67
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000         90.67
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         5,356,424
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

