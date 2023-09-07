KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 3,844,000 27.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,844,000 27.85 MRA Securities Aisha Steel Mill 3,000 6.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 6.25 MRA Securities Amreli Steels 150,000 20.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 20.40 MRA Securities D.G.K.Cement 35,000 44.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 44.15 FDM Capital Engro Powergen 3,000 21.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 21.25 MRA Securities Kot Addu Power 65,000 23.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 23.85 AKD Sec. Maple Leaf 5,000 28.25 Topline Securities 23,125 29.03 MRA Securities 75,000 28.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 103,125 28.70 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 127,000 540.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 127,000 540.00 MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev 1,199 93.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,199 93.00 Topline Securities OLP Financial 100,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.00 Surmawala Sec. P.S.O. 100 113.40 MRA Securities 50,000 113.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,100 113.99 MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 25,000 68.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 68.64 Sherman Sec Symmetry Group Ltd. 350,000 4.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 4.30 Growth Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 500,000 90.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 90.67 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,356,424 ===========================================================================================

