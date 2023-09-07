KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 06, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 3,844,000 27.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,844,000 27.85
MRA Securities Aisha Steel Mill 3,000 6.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 6.25
MRA Securities Amreli Steels 150,000 20.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 20.40
MRA Securities D.G.K.Cement 35,000 44.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 44.15
FDM Capital Engro Powergen 3,000 21.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 21.25
MRA Securities Kot Addu Power 65,000 23.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 23.85
AKD Sec. Maple Leaf 5,000 28.25
Topline Securities 23,125 29.03
MRA Securities 75,000 28.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 103,125 28.70
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 127,000 540.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 127,000 540.00
MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev 1,199 93.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,199 93.00
Topline Securities OLP Financial 100,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.00
Surmawala Sec. P.S.O. 100 113.40
MRA Securities 50,000 113.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,100 113.99
MRA Securities Pak Petroleum 25,000 68.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 68.64
Sherman Sec Symmetry Group Ltd. 350,000 4.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 4.30
Growth Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 500,000 90.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 90.67
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,356,424
===========================================================================================
