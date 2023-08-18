BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
India’s Jio launches Netflix subscription on prepaid plans

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, said on Friday it has launched a Netflix subscription on prepaid plans.

Jio said that around 400 million prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through two packages, one priced at 1,099 rupees ($13.23), which will give access to Netflix on mobile platforms, and the other for 1,499 rupees, providing access to a basic package for large screens.

Indian billionaire Ambani’s JioCinema unveils pricing in fight with Netflix, Disney

The packages will extend for a maximum of 84 days, Jio said.

Jio’s peers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, provide subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service through prepaid bundled plans.

“Partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world,” said Tony Zameczkowski, vice president of APAC partnerships for Netflix.

India’s Reliance JV strikes content streaming deal with Warner for JioCinema

Earlier in July, Jio had announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone in an attempt to reach people who have not yet migrated to smartphones.

