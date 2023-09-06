BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.53%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FABL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.14%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HBL 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
OGDC 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.47%)
PIOC 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.61%)
PPL 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,546 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,953 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,485 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,083 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to declare Russia’s Wagner a terrorist organisation

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 12:04pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: The Russian mercenary Wagner Group is set to be proscribed as a terrorist organization by the British government, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

A draft order due to laid before parliament will allow Wagner’s assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized, the ministry said in a statement. It will be illegal to be a member or support the organisation, punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

Britain’s interior minister Suella Braverman described the Wagner Group as “violent and destructive”, adding it “acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas”.

Across Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa, Wagner has been involved in looting, torture and “barbarous murders”, the statement said, calling it a threat to global security.

“They are terrorists, plain and simple - and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law,” she said.

The order is expected to come into force on Sept. 13, after which it would be a criminal offence to belong to or promote the group, arrange or address its meetings and carry its logo in public.

The Wagner mercenary group has operated in Syria, Libya and a number of countries across northern and western Africa.

It recruited thousands of convicts from Russian prisons to fight in Ukraine, providing the main assault force for Russia’s 2022-2023 winter offensive there.

In June this year the group launched a brief mutiny in Russia, condemned as treason by President Vladimir Putin, and on Aug. 23 its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and top lieutenants were killed in a plane crash.

Britain sanctioned Prigozhin in 2020, the Wagner Group as a whole in March 2022, and in July this year sanctioned individuals and businesses with links to the group in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan.

Lawmakers on parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee in July urged more targeted sanctions on what it said were a “web of entities” beneath the Wagner Group.

British government Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia invasion of Ukraine Wagner group

Comments

1000 characters

UK to declare Russia’s Wagner a terrorist organisation

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Attempt to break people’s trust in army foiled, says COAS on Defence Day

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

PM is very bullish about Gulf investments

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs, families on 58th Defence Day

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Read more stories