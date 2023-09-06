BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.53%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FABL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.97%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
HBL 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
OGDC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.47%)
PIOC 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.61%)
PPL 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.91%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,957 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,506 Increased By 14.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G20: India’s New Delhi readies for global summit

AFP Published 06 Sep, 2023 11:26am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Special forces, bulletproof cars and men hired to chase away monkeys are among India’s elaborate G20 preparations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi readies for a weekend in the global spotlight.

Photos of a beaming Modi are lining streets across the capital New Delhi to welcome world leaders to the summit, the most powerful gathering India has ever hosted.

Modi has used the G20 presidency to burnish his image at home and abroad as a steward of national power and prosperity, a powerful branding exercise to assert India’s place in the world ahead of general elections next year.

India overtook former colonial ruler Britain last year to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, and this year surpassed China to become the most populous country.

Here’s how authorities have rolled out the red carpet.

Rooftop snipers and ‘Black Cats’

Security operations involve tens of thousands of security personnel, including rooftop snipers and anti-drone technology.

India’s counter-terrorism “Black Cats” guards have been practising rapid deployments from helicopters, rappelling down ropes onto hotel roofs where presidents will be staying.

Traffic police have promised “elaborate regulations” with a huge restricted zone slapped across much of the city centre, and bullet-proof limousines will ferry visiting leaders.

Businesses have been ordered shut and a holiday declared – meaning normally jam-packed streets and their ubiquitous honking motorised rickshaws will fall silent.

The summit takes place in Bharat Mandapam, a recently revamped conference centre.

The sprawling riverside site lies close to the towers of the 16th century Mughal-era Purana Qila fort, as well to Raj Ghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi at the spot he was cremated – and where G20 leaders are expected to plant trees.

Clean-up drive

The Delhi metropolitan area, home to around 30 million people, has been on an intense beautification drive since India assumed the G20 presidency last year.

City authorities are hoping to dispel the megacity’s reputation for chaotic roads and pollution.

More than 4,000 homeless people living under bridges and on roadsides in the city centre have been moved into “shelter homes” ahead of the summit, according to municipal officials.

Several long-closed fountains are running again, while roadside markings that faded years ago are gleaming with a fresh lick of paint.

Some 70,000 flower pots have been set out across the city.

Maintaining and monitoring the foliage has become a major task in itself, with 35 water tankers deployed to keep the plants green, the Times of India reported.

Statues have popped up across the city centre, including a 28-foot-tall (8.5-metre-tall) figure of the Hindu god Shiva at the G20 summit venue entrance.

Monkey-men and mosquitofish

A team of more than 30 “monkey-men” have been deployed and primate cutouts erected to deter marauding monkeys from munching on floral displays laid out for global leaders.

Monkeys are a major menace in the city, often trashing gardens, offices and residential rooftops and even viciously attacking people for food.

The men mimic the hoots and screams of the aggressive langur monkey – the natural enemy of the smaller rhesus macaque primates that wreak havoc in the capital’s leafy government areas.

Officials however halted a bid to solve another city challenge – to round up and hide thousands of stray dogs – after the canine-catching scheme sparked anger from Delhi residents and animal rights activists.

New Delhi suffers from both mosquito-borne dengue and malaria, and eight teams equipped with insecticide sprayers are dousing likely mosquito-breeding sites across the G20 venue, the Hindustan Times reported.

One official told the newspaper that batches of larvae-eating mosquitofish were released ahead of the conference into around 180 lakes and fountain pools.

Narendra Modi India G20 summit G20 host India

Comments

1000 characters

G20: India’s New Delhi readies for global summit

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Attempt to break people’s trust in army foiled, says COAS on Defence Day

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

PM is very bullish about Gulf investments

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs, families on 58th Defence Day

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Read more stories