BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.47%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
OGDC 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.67%)
PPL 67.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
SSGC 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 15,970 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 45,552 Increased By 60.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,114 Increased By 9.5 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 09:38am

TOKYO: A malfunction that shut down all of Toyota Motor’s assembly plants in Japan for about a day last week occurred because some servers used to process parts orders became unavailable after maintenance procedures, the company said.

The system halt followed an error due to insufficient disk space on some of the servers and was not caused by a cyberattack, the world’s largest automaker by sales said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The system was restored after the data was transferred to a server with a larger capacity,” Toyota said.

The issue occurred following regular maintenance work on the servers, the company said, adding that it would review its maintenance procedures.

Two people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters the malfunction occurred during an update of the automaker’s parts ordering system.

Toyota restarted operations at its assembly plants in its home market on Wednesday last week, a day after the malfunction occurred.

Toyota

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota says plant shutdown last week due to server malfunction

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Read more stories