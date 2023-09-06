HYDERABAD: Experts and social reformers have urged that innumerable opportunities for higher education are waiting in the research and agriculture institutes in China for the graduates of our country, therefore for their career; graduates should contact Chinese academic and research institutions.

They said this while addressing the daylong seminar on “Educational and Job opportunities for agriculture graduates in China” hosted by the Students Teachers Engagement Program (STEP) at Dr. A. M. Sheikh Hall on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that the graduates of Sindh Agriculture University are getting higher education in different countries of the world, but there are countless opportunities for our graduates in China, so the students studying there should help the interested graduates in this regard.

Prof. Dr. Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director of the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology also shared his views about educational benefits for students of various fields and he encouraged the students to higher education and to avail themselves of opportunities abroad.

Dr. Falak Naz Miano, a guest speaker briefed about the educational approaches to winning fully funded scholarships in Chinese Universities and explained job opportunities in China by using Various Apps.

Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano highlighted the educational competition in foreign universities and encouraged the students, especially female students to win the scholarships and seek the opportunity.

Dr. Asadullah Marri, Dr. Shahzor Gul Khaskheli, and other faculty members were also present on the occasion. A huge number of students were also present.

