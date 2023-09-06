KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
157,881,891 103,602,697 4,314,311,803 2,524,823,832
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 379,701,260 (494,581,020) (114,879,760)
Local Individuals 4,054,559,080 (3,847,082,655) 207,476,425
Local Corporates 1,529,047,165 (1,621,643,830) (92,596,665)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments