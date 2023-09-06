KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,491.49 High: 45,950.68 Low: 45,416.99 Net Change: 215.94 Volume (000): 55,028 Value (000): 3,047,253 Makt Cap (000) 1,584,442,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,909.17 NET CH (-) 13.05 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,601.48 NET CH (+) 6.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,766.94 NET CH (-) 57.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,555.04 NET CH (-) 86.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,207.51 NET CH (-) 47.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,720.06 NET CH (-) 5.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-Sep-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023