BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,491.49
High: 45,950.68
Low: 45,416.99
Net Change: 215.94
Volume (000): 55,028
Value (000): 3,047,253
Makt Cap (000) 1,584,442,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,909.17
NET CH (-) 13.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,601.48
NET CH (+) 6.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,766.94
NET CH (-) 57.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,555.04
NET CH (-) 86.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,207.51
NET CH (-) 47.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,720.06
NET CH (-) 5.56
------------------------------------
As on: 05-Sep-2023
====================================
