KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Cherat Cement Co 30.06.2023 30% (F) 4,403.932 22.67 25.10.2023 18.10.2023 to Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 25.10.2023 AGM Emco Industries 30.06.2023 5% (F) 292.915 8.37 24.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 24.10.2023 AGM Halmark Company - - - - 27.09.2023 21.09.2023 to Ltd 11.00.A.M 27.09.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

