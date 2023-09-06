Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Cherat Cement Co 30.06.2023 30% (F) 4,403.932 22.67 25.10.2023 18.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 11.00.A.M 25.10.2023
AGM
Emco Industries 30.06.2023 5% (F) 292.915 8.37 24.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 11.30.A.M 24.10.2023
AGM
Halmark Company - - - - 27.09.2023 21.09.2023 to
Ltd 11.00.A.M 27.09.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
