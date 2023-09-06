BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Cherat Cement Co       30.06.2023     30% (F)      4,403.932        22.67     25.10.2023     18.10.2023 to
Ltd                    Year End                                               11.00.A.M         25.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Emco Industries        30.06.2023     5% (F)       292.915          8.37      24.10.2023     17.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               11.30.A.M         24.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Halmark Company           -             -             -               -       27.09.2023     21.09.2023 to
Ltd                                                                           11.00.A.M         27.09.2023
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

