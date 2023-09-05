Urwa Hocane blames ‘arrogant, petty’ Indian politics for refusal to play in Pakistan

Pakistan actor Urwa Hocane expressed her frustration on what she called “arrogant and petty” Indian politics as the main cause behind the lack of games hosted by Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

In a post on X on Monday, Hocane said, “The #AsiaCup2023 has got me thinking how arrogant & petty is Indian politics to not let their team play a single match properly just so they don’t play on host #Pakistan grounds. They’d rather deal with rain, make their team suffer & compromise the international sport spirit! Sigh.”

Pakistan and India clashed in a blockbuster Asia Cup match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. The game was washed out before the start of Pakistan’s run-chase, meaning both teams received a point each. The washout led to calls over ill-planning on part of the organisers as India’s match against Nepal was also hit by rain.

Pakistan and India are set to face each other again in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter on Sunday (September 10) in Colombo.

Pakistan is an official host for the tournament. However, the Indian cricket team’s refusal to tour the neighbouring country resulted in a schedule that only allows for four of the 13 matches to be hosted by Pakistan, with the rest being played in Sri Lanka.

On Monday, a four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Lahore to hold discussions on important issues including the venues for the Asia Cup matches, at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The BCCI delegation comprised of its President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Director Yudhvir Singh and Secretary to President Muhammad Akram. They were received by PCB Management Committee chairman, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf.

Speaking on the occasion, BCCI president Roger Binny said, “We have old ties with Pakistan and I feel good after visiting Pakistan for the first time after 2005.”

Expecting further rains in Sri Lanka, Ashraf had earlier suggested to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to allow for the remaining matches to be held in Pakistan.

“In these circumstances, when more rains have been forecast, it will be better if the remaining matches are shifted to either Pakistan or Dubai,” he said. “Asia Cup is a big event, and we should not allow it to fall prey to inclement weather.”

