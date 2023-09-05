BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.53 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.09%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.02%)
OGDC 95.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.77 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.03%)
PPL 68.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 16,127 Increased By 110.6 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,882 Increased By 174.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,250 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

BCCI delegation reaches Lahore: Talks under way about venues for Asia Cup matches

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: A four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reached here Monday to hold discussions on important issues including the venues for the Asia Cup matches.

The BCCI’s delegation comprised of its President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Director Yudhvir Singh and Secretary to President Muhammad Akram.

The PCB Management Committee chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf received the delegation members at a local hotel who entered Pakistan via Wagah border on a two-day visit. During their visit to Pakistan, the delegation members will witness the Asia Cup matches and hold discussions with the PCB officials on various matters concerning cricket.

Talking informally with media, Zaka Ashraf disclosed that discussions are underway regarding the venues for the Asia Cup matches.

To a query, he said Indian cricket team could also visit Pakistan, if a friendly government is formed in India. “Positive that our cricketing ties will grow which will lead to growing our bilateral ties, “said PCB Chairman as he held hands with Rajiv Shukla and Roger Binny.

Speaking on the occasion, the BCCI president said the Indian delegation was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the PCB. “We have old ties with Pakistan and I feel good after visiting Pakistan for the first time after 2005.” Roger Binny added that he was, “Very pleased to be in Pakistan. Thank Pakistan for inviting us.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said that Pakistan is the host of Asia Cup, and it is our duty to come here. He added that Pakistan and India have good relations in the Cricket Board. “We will take good memories from here,” Rajeev added.

Earlier, Zaka Ashraf in a telephonic conversation with the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that since more rains are expected in Sri Lanka; therefore, India should consider playing the remaining matches of the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Zaka said that already one of the matches of the tournament had to abandon due to rain.

“In these circumstances, when more rains have been forecast, it will be better if the remaining matches are shifted to either Pakistan or Dubai,” he said. “Asia Cup is a big event, and we should not allow it to fall prey to inclement weather.”

Responding to PCB chairman’s suggestion, Shah said India would think over it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan PCB BCCI Lahore Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023 Asia Cup matches

Comments

1000 characters

BCCI delegation reaches Lahore: Talks under way about venues for Asia Cup matches

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories