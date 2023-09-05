BCCI delegation reaches Lahore: Talks under way about venues for Asia Cup matches

LAHORE: A four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reached here Monday to hold discussions on important issues including the venues for the Asia Cup matches.

The BCCI’s delegation comprised of its President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Director Yudhvir Singh and Secretary to President Muhammad Akram.

The PCB Management Committee chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf received the delegation members at a local hotel who entered Pakistan via Wagah border on a two-day visit. During their visit to Pakistan, the delegation members will witness the Asia Cup matches and hold discussions with the PCB officials on various matters concerning cricket.

Talking informally with media, Zaka Ashraf disclosed that discussions are underway regarding the venues for the Asia Cup matches.

To a query, he said Indian cricket team could also visit Pakistan, if a friendly government is formed in India. “Positive that our cricketing ties will grow which will lead to growing our bilateral ties, “said PCB Chairman as he held hands with Rajiv Shukla and Roger Binny.

Speaking on the occasion, the BCCI president said the Indian delegation was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the PCB. “We have old ties with Pakistan and I feel good after visiting Pakistan for the first time after 2005.” Roger Binny added that he was, “Very pleased to be in Pakistan. Thank Pakistan for inviting us.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said that Pakistan is the host of Asia Cup, and it is our duty to come here. He added that Pakistan and India have good relations in the Cricket Board. “We will take good memories from here,” Rajeev added.

Earlier, Zaka Ashraf in a telephonic conversation with the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that since more rains are expected in Sri Lanka; therefore, India should consider playing the remaining matches of the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Zaka said that already one of the matches of the tournament had to abandon due to rain.

“In these circumstances, when more rains have been forecast, it will be better if the remaining matches are shifted to either Pakistan or Dubai,” he said. “Asia Cup is a big event, and we should not allow it to fall prey to inclement weather.”

Responding to PCB chairman’s suggestion, Shah said India would think over it.

