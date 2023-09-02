BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.81%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.81%)
FABL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
FCCL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HBL 95.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
HUBC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
MLCF 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PAEL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
PIOC 81.71 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
PPL 67.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.1%)
PRL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.75%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By 30.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,831 Increased By 132.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Social media abuzz as Pakistan-India clash in Asia Cup 2023

BR Life & Style Published September 2, 2023 Updated September 2, 2023 06:55pm
Fans wave India’s and Pakistan’s national flags during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. Photo: AFP
Fans wave India’s and Pakistan’s national flags during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. Photo: AFP

Here we are again. Amidst the fanfare of the Asia Cup 2023, currently being played in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, the moment we were waiting and hoping for is finally here – the match pitting rivals and neighbours, Pakistan and India, for an epic showdown.

On match day, the early hours of the riveting game had X, formerly known as Twitter, in a frenzy as fans took to the platform to vent, cheer on, pray and much much more.

Here is a selection of some posts that caught our attention.

Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya help India recover after 4 quick wickets

Actor Urwa Hocane took a moment to appreciate Shaheen Shah Afridi as the star bowler got Pakistan off to a terrific start.

Ghost town indeed as Pakistan and India clash on the field, according to former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez.

Biryani for the win on the field.

The truth.

A moment for a Shaheen Shah Afridi appreciation tweet…

Twiddling our thumbs like…

Giants indeed….

Asia Cup 2023 Pak vs Ind

Comments

1000 characters

Social media abuzz as Pakistan-India clash in Asia Cup 2023

Shuttered down: traders strike nationwide over surging costs, runaway inflation

Senate body shows populist approach to power bills

Sale of petroleum products dips 8% year-on-year in August

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Britain in talks with Tata Steel over $630mn aid package

ATC approves Imaan Mazari’s bail

Russian defence ministry says two drones downed near border as Ukraine shells village

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says troops 'moving forward', rebuffs critics

After the moon, India sets sights on studying the sun with rocket mission

Read more stories