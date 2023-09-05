Banks, commodity stocks drag Australian shares down; RBA stands pat on rates

Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged by banking and commodity stocks after the country’s central bank warned of further monetary tightening while keeping the interest rates steady.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.1% lower at 7,314.30 after ending 0.6% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates steady at its September policy meeting for a third month after jacking up rates by 400 basis points since May last year, but left the door open for more hikes.

It would be a “huge mistake” for the RBA to hike rates for the balance of the year, said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking.

“Even with inflation coming off, the damage is certainly being done to the economy,” said Smoling.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome, per a Reuters poll, given that inflation had eased more than expected and the pain of past tightening had yet to be felt.

“The longer the RBA stays on hold, the more likely the market will ignore the tightening bias (and this arguably has already happened),” UBS said in a note.

Financials slipped 0.2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank added 0.2%, each.

Westpac Banking Corp fell 1.4% after Australia’s corporate regulator said it was taking the bank to court for negligence over financial hardship notices.

Gold stocks slipped 2%, logging their biggest percentage loss since Aug. 17 as bullion prices edged lower.

Newcrest Mining fell 0.5%, while Northern Star Resources slipped 3.7% after trading ex-dividend.

Meanwhile, Orora Ltd said it would buy premium French glass bottle maker Saverglass from Carlyle Group for A$2.16 billion ($1.39 billion).

The shares are under voluntary suspension. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.7% lower at 11,437.25, its biggest fall since Aug. 21.