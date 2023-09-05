BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.86%)
BIPL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.7%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.46%)
FABL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.92%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.15%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 96.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.93%)
OGDC 93.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.91%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIOC 85.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.23%)
PPL 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.89%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.84%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,992 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,509 Decreased By -198.1 (-0.43%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -144.4 (-0.89%)
Banks, commodity stocks drag Australian shares down; RBA stands pat on rates

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 12:58pm

Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged by banking and commodity stocks after the country’s central bank warned of further monetary tightening while keeping the interest rates steady.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.1% lower at 7,314.30 after ending 0.6% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates steady at its September policy meeting for a third month after jacking up rates by 400 basis points since May last year, but left the door open for more hikes.

It would be a “huge mistake” for the RBA to hike rates for the balance of the year, said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking.

“Even with inflation coming off, the damage is certainly being done to the economy,” said Smoling.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome, per a Reuters poll, given that inflation had eased more than expected and the pain of past tightening had yet to be felt.

“The longer the RBA stays on hold, the more likely the market will ignore the tightening bias (and this arguably has already happened),” UBS said in a note.

Financials slipped 0.2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank added 0.2%, each.

Westpac Banking Corp fell 1.4% after Australia’s corporate regulator said it was taking the bank to court for negligence over financial hardship notices.

Gold stocks slipped 2%, logging their biggest percentage loss since Aug. 17 as bullion prices edged lower.

Newcrest Mining fell 0.5%, while Northern Star Resources slipped 3.7% after trading ex-dividend.

Meanwhile, Orora Ltd said it would buy premium French glass bottle maker Saverglass from Carlyle Group for A$2.16 billion ($1.39 billion).

The shares are under voluntary suspension. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.7% lower at 11,437.25, its biggest fall since Aug. 21.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australia stocks

