Pakistan

Navy seizes 9.5 tons of narcotics

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: In an intelligence based joint counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10 thousand bottles of liquor at sea.

The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a PN Ship. The estimated value of seized narcos is $112 million in international market.

The successful operation is a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.

