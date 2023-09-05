Navy seizes 9.5 tons of narcotics

KARACHI: In an intelligence based joint counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10 thousand bottles of liquor at sea.

The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a PN Ship. The estimated value of seized narcos is $112 million in international market.

The successful operation is a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023