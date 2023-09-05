Maid torture case: Bail plea of civil judge’s wife allowed

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, approved the post-arrest bail plea of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge in the case of underage housemaid Rizwana Bibi.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammed Haroon, while announcing its reserved verdict on the plea filed by Somia Asim, granted her bail against the surety bond of Rs 100,000.

The accused had filed a post-arrest bail application before the court through his counsel. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of both defence and the prosecution.

Defence counsel Ghulam Dastagir, investigator officer (IO), prosecutor, and plaintiff counsel Faisal Jatt and Rizwana’s family members appeared before the court.

Police had arrested Somia Asim on August 7, after the court dismissed her bail plea in a case related to the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker.

